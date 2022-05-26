BPCL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108,773.57 crore, up 41.48% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108,773.57
|101,045.25
|76,882.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108,773.57
|101,045.25
|76,882.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44,459.52
|36,966.88
|28,602.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55,925.37
|53,744.41
|40,024.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,711.24
|495.38
|-2,789.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|913.99
|892.13
|1,132.84
|Depreciation
|1,273.55
|1,168.01
|999.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,936.59
|4,733.41
|4,854.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,975.79
|3,045.03
|4,058.09
|Other Income
|597.59
|682.57
|1,664.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,573.38
|3,727.60
|5,722.10
|Interest
|533.83
|445.95
|477.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,039.55
|3,281.65
|5,244.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|6,992.95
|P/L Before Tax
|3,039.55
|3,281.65
|12,237.44
|Tax
|909.02
|819.20
|297.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,130.53
|2,462.45
|11,940.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,130.53
|2,462.45
|11,940.13
|Equity Share Capital
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|2,092.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.01
|11.56
|59.77
|Diluted EPS
|10.01
|11.56
|59.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.01
|11.56
|59.77
|Diluted EPS
|10.01
|11.56
|59.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
