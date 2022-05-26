 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BPCL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108,773.57 crore, up 41.48% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 108,773.57 crore in March 2022 up 41.48% from Rs. 76,882.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,130.53 crore in March 2022 down 82.16% from Rs. 11,940.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,846.93 crore in March 2022 down 27.89% from Rs. 6,721.86 crore in March 2021.

BPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 59.77 in March 2021.

BPCL shares closed at 326.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.48% returns over the last 6 months and -31.25% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108,773.57 101,045.25 76,882.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108,773.57 101,045.25 76,882.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44,459.52 36,966.88 28,602.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 55,925.37 53,744.41 40,024.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,711.24 495.38 -2,789.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 913.99 892.13 1,132.84
Depreciation 1,273.55 1,168.01 999.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,936.59 4,733.41 4,854.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,975.79 3,045.03 4,058.09
Other Income 597.59 682.57 1,664.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,573.38 3,727.60 5,722.10
Interest 533.83 445.95 477.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,039.55 3,281.65 5,244.49
Exceptional Items -- -- 6,992.95
P/L Before Tax 3,039.55 3,281.65 12,237.44
Tax 909.02 819.20 297.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,130.53 2,462.45 11,940.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,130.53 2,462.45 11,940.13
Equity Share Capital 2,129.45 2,129.45 2,092.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.01 11.56 59.77
Diluted EPS 10.01 11.56 59.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.01 11.56 59.77
Diluted EPS 10.01 11.56 59.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 26, 2022
