BPCL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108,773.57 crore, up 41.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108,773.57 crore in March 2022 up 41.48% from Rs. 76,882.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,130.53 crore in March 2022 down 82.16% from Rs. 11,940.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,846.93 crore in March 2022 down 27.89% from Rs. 6,721.86 crore in March 2021.

BPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 59.77 in March 2021.

BPCL shares closed at 326.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.48% returns over the last 6 months and -31.25% over the last 12 months.