BPCL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76,882.32 crore, up 11.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76,882.32 crore in March 2021 up 11.44% from Rs. 68,991.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,940.13 crore in March 2021 up 977.3% from Rs. 1,361.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,721.86 crore in March 2021 up 1149.58% from Rs. 537.93 crore in March 2020.

BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 59.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.92 in March 2020.

BPCL shares closed at 467.85 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.43% returns over the last 6 months and 42.01% over the last 12 months.