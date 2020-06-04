BPCL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68,991.44 crore, down 6.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68,991.44 crore in March 2020 down 6.76% from Rs. 73,990.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,361.01 crore in March 2020 down 143.55% from Rs. 3,124.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 537.93 crore in March 2020 down 90.82% from Rs. 5,862.60 crore in March 2019.

BPCL shares closed at 349.05 on June 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.41% returns over the last 6 months and -16.32% over the last 12 months.