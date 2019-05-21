BPCL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 73,990.42 crore, up 13.41% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73,990.42
|79,168.84
|65,239.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73,990.42
|79,168.84
|65,239.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28,763.28
|30,998.99
|25,430.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|36,765.46
|38,620.54
|32,669.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,528.46
|4,654.13
|-1,267.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,036.86
|801.95
|957.08
|Depreciation
|914.88
|778.14
|741.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,148.29
|3,355.87
|3,728.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,890.11
|-40.78
|2,980.31
|Other Income
|1,057.61
|967.19
|832.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,947.72
|926.41
|3,813.24
|Interest
|352.58
|336.90
|219.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,595.14
|589.51
|3,593.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,595.14
|589.51
|3,593.86
|Tax
|1,470.23
|94.37
|920.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,124.91
|495.14
|2,673.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,124.91
|495.14
|2,673.64
|Equity Share Capital
|1,966.88
|1,966.88
|1,966.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.89
|2.52
|13.59
|Diluted EPS
|15.89
|2.52
|13.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.89
|2.52
|13.59
|Diluted EPS
|15.89
|2.52
|13.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited