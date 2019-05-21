BPCL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 73,990.42 crore, up 13.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73,990.42 crore in March 2019 up 13.41% from Rs. 65,239.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,124.91 crore in March 2019 up 16.88% from Rs. 2,673.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,862.60 crore in March 2019 up 28.72% from Rs. 4,554.49 crore in March 2018.

BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 15.89 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.59 in March 2018.

BPCL shares closed at 391.80 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.34% returns over the last 6 months and -0.52% over the last 12 months.