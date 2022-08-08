BPCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121,065.89 crore, up 70.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121,065.89 crore in June 2022 up 70.7% from Rs. 70,921.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,290.80 crore in June 2022 down 518.93% from Rs. 1,501.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5,461.56 crore in June 2022 down 247.43% from Rs. 3,704.46 crore in June 2021.

BPCL shares closed at 336.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -26.41% over the last 12 months.