BPCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121,065.89 crore, up 70.7% Y-o-Y

|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121,065.89
|108,773.57
|70,921.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121,065.89
|108,773.57
|70,921.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63,588.25
|44,459.52
|26,805.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55,347.67
|55,925.37
|36,337.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-739.69
|-2,711.24
|-475.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|624.57
|913.99
|738.90
|Depreciation
|1,610.65
|1,273.55
|1,144.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,146.92
|5,936.59
|4,262.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7,512.48
|2,975.79
|2,108.16
|Other Income
|440.27
|597.59
|451.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7,072.21
|3,573.38
|2,559.88
|Interest
|615.52
|533.83
|486.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7,687.73
|3,039.55
|2,073.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-77.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,687.73
|3,039.55
|1,996.14
|Tax
|-1,396.93
|909.02
|494.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6,290.80
|2,130.53
|1,501.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6,290.80
|2,130.53
|1,501.65
|Equity Share Capital
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|2,129.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.54
|10.01
|7.08
|Diluted EPS
|-29.54
|10.01
|7.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.54
|10.01
|7.08
|Diluted EPS
|-29.54
|10.01
|7.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited