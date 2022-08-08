 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BPCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121,065.89 crore, up 70.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 121,065.89 crore in June 2022 up 70.7% from Rs. 70,921.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,290.80 crore in June 2022 down 518.93% from Rs. 1,501.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5,461.56 crore in June 2022 down 247.43% from Rs. 3,704.46 crore in June 2021.

BPCL shares closed at 336.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -26.41% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 121,065.89 108,773.57 70,921.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 121,065.89 108,773.57 70,921.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63,588.25 44,459.52 26,805.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 55,347.67 55,925.37 36,337.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -739.69 -2,711.24 -475.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 624.57 913.99 738.90
Depreciation 1,610.65 1,273.55 1,144.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,146.92 5,936.59 4,262.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7,512.48 2,975.79 2,108.16
Other Income 440.27 597.59 451.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7,072.21 3,573.38 2,559.88
Interest 615.52 533.83 486.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7,687.73 3,039.55 2,073.20
Exceptional Items -- -- -77.06
P/L Before Tax -7,687.73 3,039.55 1,996.14
Tax -1,396.93 909.02 494.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6,290.80 2,130.53 1,501.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6,290.80 2,130.53 1,501.65
Equity Share Capital 2,129.45 2,129.45 2,129.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -29.54 10.01 7.08
Diluted EPS -29.54 10.01 7.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -29.54 10.01 7.08
Diluted EPS -29.54 10.01 7.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #BPCL #Earnings First-Cut #Refineries #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
