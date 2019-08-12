BPCL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76,317.94 crore, up 6.45% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76,317.94
|73,990.42
|71,696.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76,317.94
|73,990.42
|71,696.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28,801.63
|28,763.28
|28,688.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38,868.37
|36,765.46
|35,938.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,611.56
|-1,528.46
|-2,304.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|944.87
|1,036.86
|875.06
|Depreciation
|914.10
|914.88
|739.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,911.66
|4,148.29
|4,623.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,265.75
|3,890.11
|3,136.07
|Other Income
|538.45
|1,057.61
|548.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,804.20
|4,947.72
|3,684.10
|Interest
|452.42
|352.58
|301.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,351.78
|4,595.14
|3,382.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,351.78
|4,595.14
|3,382.26
|Tax
|276.66
|1,470.23
|1,089.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,075.12
|3,124.91
|2,293.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,075.12
|3,124.91
|2,293.26
|Equity Share Capital
|1,966.88
|1,966.88
|1,966.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.47
|15.89
|11.66
|Diluted EPS
|5.47
|15.89
|11.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.47
|15.89
|11.66
|Diluted EPS
|5.47
|15.89
|11.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited