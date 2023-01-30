BPCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119,158.10 crore, up 17.93% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119,158.10
|114,807.59
|101,045.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119,158.10
|114,807.59
|101,045.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56,016.65
|59,555.15
|36,966.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|49,166.52
|49,353.45
|53,744.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,991.91
|-2,227.75
|495.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|739.58
|560.72
|892.13
|Depreciation
|1,582.01
|1,556.60
|1,168.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,009.55
|6,132.02
|4,733.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,651.88
|-122.60
|3,045.03
|Other Income
|451.93
|557.41
|682.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,103.81
|434.81
|3,727.60
|Interest
|977.97
|810.57
|445.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,125.84
|-375.76
|3,281.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,125.84
|-375.76
|3,281.65
|Tax
|166.26
|-71.59
|819.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,959.58
|-304.17
|2,462.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,959.58
|-304.17
|2,462.45
|Equity Share Capital
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.20
|-1.43
|11.56
|Diluted EPS
|9.20
|-1.43
|11.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.20
|-1.43
|11.56
|Diluted EPS
|9.20
|-1.43
|11.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited