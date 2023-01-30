BPCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119,158.10 crore, up 17.93% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 119,158.10 114,807.59 101,045.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 119,158.10 114,807.59 101,045.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 56,016.65 59,555.15 36,966.88 Purchase of Traded Goods 49,166.52 49,353.45 53,744.41 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,991.91 -2,227.75 495.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 739.58 560.72 892.13 Depreciation 1,582.01 1,556.60 1,168.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6,009.55 6,132.02 4,733.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,651.88 -122.60 3,045.03 Other Income 451.93 557.41 682.57 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,103.81 434.81 3,727.60 Interest 977.97 810.57 445.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,125.84 -375.76 3,281.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2,125.84 -375.76 3,281.65 Tax 166.26 -71.59 819.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,959.58 -304.17 2,462.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,959.58 -304.17 2,462.45 Equity Share Capital 2,129.45 2,129.45 2,129.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.20 -1.43 11.56 Diluted EPS 9.20 -1.43 11.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.20 -1.43 11.56 Diluted EPS 9.20 -1.43 11.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited