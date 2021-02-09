BPCL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66,731.39 crore, down 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66,731.39 crore in December 2020 down 10.71% from Rs. 74,732.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,777.62 crore in December 2020 up 120.34% from Rs. 1,260.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,820.33 crore in December 2020 up 80.86% from Rs. 3,218.20 crore in December 2019.

BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 14.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.41 in December 2019.

BPCL shares closed at 420.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.18% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.