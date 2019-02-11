BPCL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 79,168.84 crore, up 30.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79,168.84 crore in December 2018 up 30.61% from Rs. 60,616.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 495.14 crore in December 2018 down 76.9% from Rs. 2,143.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,704.55 crore in December 2018 down 56.47% from Rs. 3,915.64 crore in December 2017.

BPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.90 in December 2017.

BPCL shares closed at 337.40 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -29.44% over the last 12 months.