BPCL Q4 Results: Net profit zooms 159% YoY to Rs 6,478 crore; dividend declared

BPCL

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on May 22 reported a 159 percent surge in standalone net profit at Rs 6,478 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, beating Street estimates. According to CNBC-TV18 poll, the company was expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,981 crore.

The government-owned downstream oil producer had reported a net profit of Rs 2,501 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 8 percent to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the March quarter as against Rs 1.23 lakh crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Sequentially, the net profit zoomed 230 percent from Rs 1,960 crore in the proceeding quarter (Q3FY23).

BPCL, India's second biggest oil refinery, also stated that it recorded the highest ever revenue from operations for the year ended March 31, 2023, which was Rs 5.3 lakh crore as against Rs 4.3 lakh crore in the previous year.

Moreover, company's EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, grew manifold to Rs 11,153 crore from Rs 4,234 crore on sequential basis while its margin came at 9.4% as against 3.5% (QoQ).

BPCL also reported highest-ever market sales of 48.92 MMT for the period April to March 2023 against 42.51 MMT in the comparative period, with growth of 15.08 percent.

The company's board also recommended dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders. . The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Shares of BPCL on Monday (May 22) closed 0.33 percent higher at Rs 361.50 apiece on BSE.

On May 16, BPCL had announced that it will set up an ethylene cracker project at Bina in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, and expand its refinery capacity with a capital expenditure of around Rs 49,000 crore.

The core component of the expansion project is the ethylene cracker, which will drive the production of essential petrochemicals. The project also encompasses the establishment of an ethylene cracker (EC) complex and downstream petrochemical plants, the public sector undertaking said.