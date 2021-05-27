BPCL Q4 profit rises 4-fold to Rs 11,940 crore; firm announces record Rs 12,581 crore dividend

live bse live

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on May 26 reported an over four times increase in standalone profit at Rs 11,940.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 compared to Rs 2,777.6 crore in the previous quarter.

The profit included a one-time gain of Rs 6,992.9 crore during the quarter. "The company received Rs 9,422.42 crore on account of sale of entire shareholding in Numaligarh Refinery. However, there was an impairment loss of Rs 2,032.79 crore following impairment testing on equity investment made in subsidiary Bharat PetroResources, and employee share-based expenses of Rs 396.68 crore," BPCL explained exceptional items.

Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 98,755.62 crore up 14.1 percent compared to Rs 86,579.95 crore in December 2020 quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose by 17.5 percent QoQ to Rs 5,057.5 crore and margin expanded by 20 bps QoQ to 6.6 percent in Q4 FY21.

In FY21, BPCL recorded a seven-fold increase in profit to Rs 19,041.67 crore compared to Rs 2,683.19 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations during the year fell 7.9 percent to Rs 3,01,864.98 crore compared to the previous year.

"The average gross refining margin (GRM) of the company during the year ended March 2021 is $4.06 per barrel, against $2.50 per barrel in the previous year," BPCL said in its BSE filing.

"The market sales for the year was 38.74 MMT as compared to 43.10 MMT achieved during the year ended March 2020. The decrease is mainly in HSD-Retail (down 10.66 percent), MS-Retail (down 7.83 percent), ATF (down 60.32 percent) and partly offset by an increase in LPG (up 6.24 percent)," the company added.

The board approved a final dividend of Rs 58 per share, which includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 35 per equity share. The special dividend pertains to the proceeds collected from the shares sold by the company belonging to BPCL Trust. The total dividend amounts to Rs 12,581.66 crore, including a special dividend of Rs 7592.38 crore.

On May 26, Shares of BPCL ended 0.5 percent lower at Rs 470.3 on the NSE.