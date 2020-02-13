App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 09:13 PM IST

BPCL Q3 net trebles to Rs 2,051cr

BPCL had posted a net profit of Rs 698.62 crore in October-December 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing.

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported near trebling of net profit in the December quarter to Rs 2,051.43 crore.

Revenue from operation dropped to Rs 85,926.70 crore from Rs 89,324.86 crore a year ago on lower oil prices.

BPCL said pre-tax profits from its mainstay oil refining and fuel market business jumped to Rs 2,246.88 crore in October-December 2019 from Rs 637.89 crore a year ago.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd #Business #Results

