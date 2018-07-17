BPCL Q1 PAT seen up 148.9% YoY to Rs. 1,853 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Energy sector. The brokerage house expects BPCL to report net profit at Rs. 1,853 crore up 148.9% year-on-year (down 30.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 27.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 72,802.3 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 142 percent Y-o-Y (down 20.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,965 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.