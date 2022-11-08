 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BPCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,820.44 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 114,820.44 crore in September 2022 up 12.64% from Rs. 101,937.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 338.49 crore in September 2022 down 110.57% from Rs. 3,200.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,761.59 crore in September 2022 down 68.68% from Rs. 5,624.09 crore in September 2021.

BPCL shares closed at 301.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114,820.44 121,081.80 101,937.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114,820.44 121,081.80 101,937.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 59,555.15 63,615.44 37,296.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 49,353.45 55,295.13 30,574.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,228.88 -782.95 -1,802.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 562.40 627.99 806.04
Depreciation 1,560.77 1,616.98 1,349.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,163.43 8,150.33 30,097.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -145.88 -7,441.12 3,615.78
Other Income 346.70 329.27 658.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.82 -7,111.85 4,274.61
Interest 937.05 710.39 661.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -736.23 -7,822.24 3,612.62
Exceptional Items -170.02 -109.09 47.68
P/L Before Tax -906.25 -7,931.33 3,660.30
Tax -71.52 -1,388.79 935.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -834.73 -6,542.54 2,725.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -834.73 -6,542.54 2,725.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 496.24 394.60 475.83
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -338.49 -6,147.94 3,200.90
Equity Share Capital 2,129.45 2,129.45 2,129.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 -28.87 15.03
Diluted EPS -1.59 -28.87 15.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 -28.87 15.03
Diluted EPS -1.59 -28.87 15.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:25 pm
