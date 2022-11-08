BPCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,820.44 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114,820.44 crore in September 2022 up 12.64% from Rs. 101,937.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 338.49 crore in September 2022 down 110.57% from Rs. 3,200.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,761.59 crore in September 2022 down 68.68% from Rs. 5,624.09 crore in September 2021.

BPCL shares closed at 301.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.