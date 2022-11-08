BPCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,820.44 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 114,820.44 crore in September 2022 up 12.64% from Rs. 101,937.67 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 338.49 crore in September 2022 down 110.57% from Rs. 3,200.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,761.59 crore in September 2022 down 68.68% from Rs. 5,624.09 crore in September 2021.
BPCL shares closed at 301.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|114,820.44
|121,081.80
|101,937.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|114,820.44
|121,081.80
|101,937.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59,555.15
|63,615.44
|37,296.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|49,353.45
|55,295.13
|30,574.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,228.88
|-782.95
|-1,802.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|562.40
|627.99
|806.04
|Depreciation
|1,560.77
|1,616.98
|1,349.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,163.43
|8,150.33
|30,097.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-145.88
|-7,441.12
|3,615.78
|Other Income
|346.70
|329.27
|658.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|200.82
|-7,111.85
|4,274.61
|Interest
|937.05
|710.39
|661.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-736.23
|-7,822.24
|3,612.62
|Exceptional Items
|-170.02
|-109.09
|47.68
|P/L Before Tax
|-906.25
|-7,931.33
|3,660.30
|Tax
|-71.52
|-1,388.79
|935.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-834.73
|-6,542.54
|2,725.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-834.73
|-6,542.54
|2,725.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|496.24
|394.60
|475.83
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-338.49
|-6,147.94
|3,200.90
|Equity Share Capital
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|-28.87
|15.03
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|-28.87
|15.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|-28.87
|15.03
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|-28.87
|15.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited