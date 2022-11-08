English
    BPCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,820.44 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114,820.44 crore in September 2022 up 12.64% from Rs. 101,937.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 338.49 crore in September 2022 down 110.57% from Rs. 3,200.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,761.59 crore in September 2022 down 68.68% from Rs. 5,624.09 crore in September 2021.

    BPCL shares closed at 301.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114,820.44121,081.80101,937.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114,820.44121,081.80101,937.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59,555.1563,615.4437,296.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods49,353.4555,295.1330,574.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,228.88-782.95-1,802.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost562.40627.99806.04
    Depreciation1,560.771,616.981,349.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,163.438,150.3330,097.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-145.88-7,441.123,615.78
    Other Income346.70329.27658.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.82-7,111.854,274.61
    Interest937.05710.39661.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-736.23-7,822.243,612.62
    Exceptional Items-170.02-109.0947.68
    P/L Before Tax-906.25-7,931.333,660.30
    Tax-71.52-1,388.79935.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-834.73-6,542.542,725.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-834.73-6,542.542,725.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates496.24394.60475.83
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-338.49-6,147.943,200.90
    Equity Share Capital2,129.452,129.452,129.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.59-28.8715.03
    Diluted EPS-1.59-28.8715.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.59-28.8715.03
    Diluted EPS-1.59-28.8715.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
