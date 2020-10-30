172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|bpcl-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-49408-60-crore-down-23-15-y-o-y-6039241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BPCL Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49,408.60 crore, down 23.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 49,408.60 crore in September 2020 down 23.15% from Rs. 64,289.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,263.05 crore in September 2020 up 50.61% from Rs. 1,502.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,371.82 crore in September 2020 up 64.54% from Rs. 3,264.84 crore in September 2019.

BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.51 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.64 in September 2019.

BPCL shares closed at 341.80 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.25% returns over the last 6 months and -34.63% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations49,408.6037,999.2564,289.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations49,408.6037,999.2564,289.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16,269.0810,510.8829,810.16
Purchase of Traded Goods24,190.2818,094.8129,073.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,696.53602.19-3,052.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,661.021,003.481,013.22
Depreciation1,064.981,072.771,017.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,917.653,528.024,595.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,002.123,187.101,831.46
Other Income304.72536.99416.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,306.843,724.092,247.69
Interest107.80691.13755.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,199.043,032.961,491.90
Exceptional Items-110.31----
P/L Before Tax4,088.733,032.961,491.90
Tax1,417.16893.01167.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,671.572,139.951,324.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,671.572,139.951,324.77
Minority Interest-326.47-152.35-131.69
Share Of P/L Of Associates-82.0547.79309.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,263.052,035.391,502.63
Equity Share Capital1,966.881,966.881,966.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5110.357.64
Diluted EPS11.5110.357.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5110.357.64
Diluted EPS11.5110.357.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #BPCL #Earnings First-Cut #Refineries #Results

