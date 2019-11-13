BPCL Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 64,289.50 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64,289.50 crore in September 2019 down 11.28% from Rs. 72,466.27 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,502.63 crore in September 2019 up 2.68% from Rs. 1,463.42 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,264.84 crore in September 2019 down 9.78% from Rs. 3,618.81 crore in September 2018.

BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.64 in September 2019 from Rs. 7.44 in September 2018.

BPCL shares closed at 517.60 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 45.76% returns over the last 6 months and 77.75% over the last 12 months.