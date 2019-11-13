BPCL Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 64,289.50 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64,289.50
|76,325.39
|72,466.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64,289.50
|76,325.39
|72,466.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29,810.16
|31,373.75
|34,085.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29,073.86
|35,435.55
|32,186.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3,052.29
|1,369.25
|-3,217.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,013.22
|1,027.56
|1,039.89
|Depreciation
|1,017.15
|977.30
|833.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,595.94
|4,137.44
|5,093.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,831.46
|2,004.54
|2,445.12
|Other Income
|416.23
|543.42
|339.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,247.69
|2,547.96
|2,785.07
|Interest
|755.79
|566.08
|488.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,491.90
|1,981.88
|2,296.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,491.90
|1,981.88
|2,296.36
|Tax
|167.13
|575.43
|910.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,324.77
|1,406.45
|1,386.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,324.77
|1,406.45
|1,386.23
|Minority Interest
|-131.69
|-175.84
|-159.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|309.55
|393.14
|236.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,502.63
|1,623.75
|1,463.42
|Equity Share Capital
|1,966.88
|1,966.88
|1,966.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.64
|8.26
|7.44
|Diluted EPS
|7.64
|8.26
|7.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.64
|8.26
|7.44
|Diluted EPS
|7.64
|8.26
|7.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
