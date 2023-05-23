English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BPCL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118,115.39 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118,115.39 crore in March 2023 up 13.49% from Rs. 104,079.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,870.47 crore in March 2023 up 145.13% from Rs. 2,802.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,567.89 crore in March 2023 up 76.44% from Rs. 6,556.36 crore in March 2022.

    BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 32.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.16 in March 2022.

    BPCL shares closed at 361.60 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.84% returns over the last 6 months and 8.88% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations118,115.39119,169.55104,079.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118,115.39119,169.55104,079.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55,118.1556,016.6555,384.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods46,069.0449,166.5237,279.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-958.162,992.75-2,137.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost843.59741.03924.42
    Depreciation1,604.791,586.281,603.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,957.986,040.036,673.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,480.002,626.294,350.93
    Other Income483.10339.15602.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,963.102,965.444,953.02
    Interest969.681,128.26751.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8,993.421,837.184,201.21
    Exceptional Items-1,174.97-188.84180.60
    P/L Before Tax7,818.451,648.344,381.81
    Tax1,984.03166.361,927.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,834.421,481.982,454.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,834.421,481.982,454.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1,036.05265.03348.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6,870.471,747.012,802.74
    Equity Share Capital2,129.452,129.452,129.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.268.2013.16
    Diluted EPS32.268.2013.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.268.2013.16
    Diluted EPS32.268.2013.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #BPCL #Earnings First-Cut #Refineries #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am