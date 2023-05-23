BPCL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118,115.39 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118,115.39 crore in March 2023 up 13.49% from Rs. 104,079.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,870.47 crore in March 2023 up 145.13% from Rs. 2,802.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,567.89 crore in March 2023 up 76.44% from Rs. 6,556.36 crore in March 2022.

BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 32.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.16 in March 2022.

BPCL shares closed at 361.60 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.84% returns over the last 6 months and 8.88% over the last 12 months.