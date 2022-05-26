BPCL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104,079.84 crore, up 35.73% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104,079.84
|95,326.00
|76,679.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104,079.84
|95,326.00
|76,679.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55,384.67
|44,054.79
|31,086.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37,279.74
|39,713.70
|35,881.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,137.12
|387.32
|-2,995.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|924.42
|932.09
|1,228.97
|Depreciation
|1,603.34
|1,331.64
|1,123.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,673.86
|5,114.72
|5,178.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,350.93
|3,791.74
|5,176.91
|Other Income
|602.09
|588.55
|676.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,953.02
|4,380.29
|5,853.70
|Interest
|751.81
|660.82
|579.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,201.21
|3,719.47
|5,274.62
|Exceptional Items
|180.60
|-371.35
|6,075.91
|P/L Before Tax
|4,381.81
|3,348.12
|11,350.53
|Tax
|1,927.38
|993.84
|1,144.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,454.43
|2,354.28
|10,206.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,454.43
|2,354.28
|10,206.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-340.63
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|348.31
|450.81
|435.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,802.74
|2,805.09
|10,301.31
|Equity Share Capital
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|2,092.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.16
|13.17
|51.57
|Diluted EPS
|13.16
|13.17
|51.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.16
|13.17
|51.57
|Diluted EPS
|13.16
|13.17
|51.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited