BPCL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76,679.85 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76,679.85
|66,074.93
|68,997.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76,679.85
|66,074.93
|68,997.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31,086.18
|20,911.90
|30,056.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35,881.23
|34,197.96
|35,240.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,995.96
|346.74
|-3,036.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,228.97
|962.88
|1,010.22
|Depreciation
|1,123.65
|1,072.81
|1,043.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,178.87
|4,201.16
|6,306.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,176.91
|4,381.48
|-1,623.28
|Other Income
|676.79
|734.54
|401.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,853.70
|5,116.02
|-1,222.12
|Interest
|579.08
|345.40
|689.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,274.62
|4,770.62
|-1,911.60
|Exceptional Items
|6,075.91
|-485.29
|-1,310.35
|P/L Before Tax
|11,350.53
|4,285.33
|-3,221.95
|Tax
|1,144.14
|1,657.88
|-1,139.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10,206.39
|2,627.45
|-2,082.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10,206.39
|2,627.45
|-2,082.60
|Minority Interest
|-340.63
|-335.40
|-27.81
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|435.55
|-726.82
|263.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10,301.31
|1,565.23
|-1,847.37
|Equity Share Capital
|2,092.91
|1,966.88
|1,966.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|51.57
|7.96
|-9.39
|Diluted EPS
|51.18
|7.93
|-9.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|51.57
|7.96
|-9.39
|Diluted EPS
|51.18
|7.93
|-9.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited