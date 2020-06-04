BPCL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68,997.83 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68,997.83 crore in March 2020 down 7.22% from Rs. 74,367.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,847.37 crore in March 2020 down 163.44% from Rs. 2,912.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 178.69 crore in March 2020 down 102.82% from Rs. 6,330.80 crore in March 2019.

BPCL shares closed at 349.05 on June 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.41% returns over the last 6 months and -16.32% over the last 12 months.