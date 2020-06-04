BPCL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68,997.83 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68,997.83
|74,959.18
|74,367.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68,997.83
|74,959.18
|74,367.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30,056.17
|30,655.93
|31,051.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35,240.93
|32,018.85
|33,189.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3,036.42
|3,646.39
|-1,254.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,010.22
|969.51
|1,111.95
|Depreciation
|1,043.43
|1,042.21
|977.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,306.78
|4,570.08
|4,397.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,623.28
|2,056.21
|4,893.65
|Other Income
|401.16
|568.52
|459.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,222.12
|2,624.73
|5,353.46
|Interest
|689.48
|625.66
|400.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,911.60
|1,999.07
|4,952.88
|Exceptional Items
|-1,310.35
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,221.95
|1,999.07
|4,952.88
|Tax
|-1,139.35
|382.58
|1,830.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,082.60
|1,616.49
|3,122.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,082.60
|1,616.49
|3,122.75
|Minority Interest
|-27.81
|-275.08
|-219.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|263.04
|434.94
|8.91
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,847.37
|1,776.35
|2,912.04
|Equity Share Capital
|1,966.88
|1,966.88
|1,966.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.39
|9.03
|14.81
|Diluted EPS
|-9.39
|9.03
|14.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.39
|9.03
|14.81
|Diluted EPS
|-9.39
|9.03
|14.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited