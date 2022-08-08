BPCL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121,081.80 crore, up 70.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121,081.80 crore in June 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 70,946.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,147.94 crore in June 2022 down 314.01% from Rs. 2,872.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5,494.87 crore in June 2022 down 255.04% from Rs. 3,544.07 crore in June 2021.

BPCL shares closed at 336.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -26.41% over the last 12 months.