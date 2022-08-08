 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BPCL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121,081.80 crore, up 70.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 121,081.80 crore in June 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 70,946.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,147.94 crore in June 2022 down 314.01% from Rs. 2,872.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5,494.87 crore in June 2022 down 255.04% from Rs. 3,544.07 crore in June 2021.

BPCL shares closed at 336.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -26.41% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 121,081.80 104,079.84 70,946.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 121,081.80 104,079.84 70,946.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63,615.44 55,384.67 26,805.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 55,295.13 37,279.74 36,334.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -782.95 -2,137.12 -489.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 627.99 924.42 745.45
Depreciation 1,616.98 1,603.34 1,149.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,150.33 6,673.86 4,426.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7,441.12 4,350.93 1,975.11
Other Income 329.27 602.09 419.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7,111.85 4,953.02 2,394.18
Interest 710.39 751.81 582.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7,822.24 4,201.21 1,811.84
Exceptional Items -109.09 180.60 1,298.93
P/L Before Tax -7,931.33 4,381.81 3,110.77
Tax -1,388.79 1,927.38 498.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6,542.54 2,454.43 2,611.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6,542.54 2,454.43 2,611.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 394.60 348.31 260.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6,147.94 2,802.74 2,872.77
Equity Share Capital 2,129.45 2,129.45 2,129.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -28.87 13.16 13.54
Diluted EPS -28.87 13.16 13.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -28.87 13.16 13.54
Diluted EPS -28.87 13.16 13.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
