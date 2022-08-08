English
    BPCL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121,081.80 crore, up 70.67% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121,081.80 crore in June 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 70,946.37 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,147.94 crore in June 2022 down 314.01% from Rs. 2,872.77 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5,494.87 crore in June 2022 down 255.04% from Rs. 3,544.07 crore in June 2021.

    BPCL shares closed at 336.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -26.41% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Bharat Petroleum Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations121,081.80104,079.8470,946.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121,081.80104,079.8470,946.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63,615.4455,384.6726,805.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods55,295.1337,279.7436,334.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-782.95-2,137.12-489.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost627.99924.42745.45
    Depreciation1,616.981,603.341,149.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,150.336,673.864,426.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7,441.124,350.931,975.11
    Other Income329.27602.09419.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7,111.854,953.022,394.18
    Interest710.39751.81582.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7,822.244,201.211,811.84
    Exceptional Items-109.09180.601,298.93
    P/L Before Tax-7,931.334,381.813,110.77
    Tax-1,388.791,927.38498.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6,542.542,454.432,611.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6,542.542,454.432,611.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates394.60348.31260.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6,147.942,802.742,872.77
    Equity Share Capital2,129.452,129.452,129.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-28.8713.1613.54
    Diluted EPS-28.8713.1613.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-28.8713.1613.54
    Diluted EPS-28.8713.1613.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
