BPCL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121,081.80 crore, up 70.67% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 121,081.80 crore in June 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 70,946.37 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,147.94 crore in June 2022 down 314.01% from Rs. 2,872.77 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5,494.87 crore in June 2022 down 255.04% from Rs. 3,544.07 crore in June 2021.
BPCL shares closed at 336.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -26.41% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121,081.80
|104,079.84
|70,946.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121,081.80
|104,079.84
|70,946.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63,615.44
|55,384.67
|26,805.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55,295.13
|37,279.74
|36,334.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-782.95
|-2,137.12
|-489.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|627.99
|924.42
|745.45
|Depreciation
|1,616.98
|1,603.34
|1,149.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,150.33
|6,673.86
|4,426.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7,441.12
|4,350.93
|1,975.11
|Other Income
|329.27
|602.09
|419.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7,111.85
|4,953.02
|2,394.18
|Interest
|710.39
|751.81
|582.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7,822.24
|4,201.21
|1,811.84
|Exceptional Items
|-109.09
|180.60
|1,298.93
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,931.33
|4,381.81
|3,110.77
|Tax
|-1,388.79
|1,927.38
|498.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6,542.54
|2,454.43
|2,611.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6,542.54
|2,454.43
|2,611.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|394.60
|348.31
|260.78
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6,147.94
|2,802.74
|2,872.77
|Equity Share Capital
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|2,129.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-28.87
|13.16
|13.54
|Diluted EPS
|-28.87
|13.16
|13.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-28.87
|13.16
|13.54
|Diluted EPS
|-28.87
|13.16
|13.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
