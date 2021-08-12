BPCL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70,946.37 crore, up 86.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70,946.37 crore in June 2021 up 86.7% from Rs. 37,999.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,872.77 crore in June 2021 up 41.14% from Rs. 2,035.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,544.07 crore in June 2021 down 26.12% from Rs. 4,796.86 crore in June 2020.

BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 13.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.35 in June 2020.

BPCL shares closed at 450.00 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.63% returns over the last 6 months and 6.69% over the last 12 months.