BPCL Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76,325.39 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Jun'08 Jun'05 Net Sales/Income from operations 76,325.39 39,287.20 17,237.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 76,325.39 39,287.20 17,237.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 31,373.75 18,758.00 15,172.20 Purchase of Traded Goods 35,435.55 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,369.25 -1,700.90 661.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,027.56 699.40 220.30 Depreciation 977.30 316.80 225.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 74.30 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4,137.44 22,115.40 1,127.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,004.54 -901.50 -244.00 Other Income 543.42 281.40 70.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,547.96 -620.10 -173.10 Interest 566.08 308.80 60.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,981.88 -928.90 -233.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,981.88 -928.90 -233.70 Tax 575.43 65.70 67.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,406.45 -994.60 -300.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,406.45 -994.60 -300.90 Minority Interest -175.84 -34.00 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 393.14 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,623.75 -1,028.60 -300.90 Equity Share Capital 1,966.88 361.50 300.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.26 -- -10.03 Diluted EPS 8.26 -- -10.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.26 -28.45 -10.03 Diluted EPS 8.26 -- -10.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- 12.92 10.14 Share Holding (%) -- 35.74 33.80 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited