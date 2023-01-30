BPCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119,169.55 crore, up 25.01% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119,169.55
|114,820.44
|95,326.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119,169.55
|114,820.44
|95,326.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56,016.65
|59,555.15
|44,054.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|49,166.52
|49,353.45
|39,713.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,992.75
|-2,228.88
|387.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|741.03
|562.40
|932.09
|Depreciation
|1,586.28
|1,560.77
|1,331.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,040.03
|6,163.43
|5,114.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,626.29
|-145.88
|3,791.74
|Other Income
|339.15
|346.70
|588.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,965.44
|200.82
|4,380.29
|Interest
|1,128.26
|937.05
|660.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,837.18
|-736.23
|3,719.47
|Exceptional Items
|-188.84
|-170.02
|-371.35
|P/L Before Tax
|1,648.34
|-906.25
|3,348.12
|Tax
|166.36
|-71.52
|993.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,481.98
|-834.73
|2,354.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,481.98
|-834.73
|2,354.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|265.03
|496.24
|450.81
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,747.01
|-338.49
|2,805.09
|Equity Share Capital
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.20
|-1.59
|13.17
|Diluted EPS
|8.20
|-1.59
|13.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.20
|-1.59
|13.17
|Diluted EPS
|8.20
|-1.59
|13.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
