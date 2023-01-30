BPCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119,169.55 crore, up 25.01% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 119,169.55 114,820.44 95,326.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 119,169.55 114,820.44 95,326.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 56,016.65 59,555.15 44,054.79 Purchase of Traded Goods 49,166.52 49,353.45 39,713.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,992.75 -2,228.88 387.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 741.03 562.40 932.09 Depreciation 1,586.28 1,560.77 1,331.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6,040.03 6,163.43 5,114.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,626.29 -145.88 3,791.74 Other Income 339.15 346.70 588.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,965.44 200.82 4,380.29 Interest 1,128.26 937.05 660.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,837.18 -736.23 3,719.47 Exceptional Items -188.84 -170.02 -371.35 P/L Before Tax 1,648.34 -906.25 3,348.12 Tax 166.36 -71.52 993.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,481.98 -834.73 2,354.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,481.98 -834.73 2,354.28 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 265.03 496.24 450.81 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,747.01 -338.49 2,805.09 Equity Share Capital 2,129.45 2,129.45 2,129.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.20 -1.59 13.17 Diluted EPS 8.20 -1.59 13.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.20 -1.59 13.17 Diluted EPS 8.20 -1.59 13.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited