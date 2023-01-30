English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BPCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119,169.55 crore, up 25.01% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 119,169.55 crore in December 2022 up 25.01% from Rs. 95,326.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,747.01 crore in December 2022 down 37.72% from Rs. 2,805.09 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,551.72 crore in December 2022 down 20.31% from Rs. 5,711.93 crore in December 2021.
    BPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.17 in December 2021.BPCL shares closed at 336.55 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -15.24% over the last 12 months.
    Bharat Petroleum Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119,169.55114,820.4495,326.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119,169.55114,820.4495,326.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56,016.6559,555.1544,054.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods49,166.5249,353.4539,713.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,992.75-2,228.88387.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost741.03562.40932.09
    Depreciation1,586.281,560.771,331.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,040.036,163.435,114.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,626.29-145.883,791.74
    Other Income339.15346.70588.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,965.44200.824,380.29
    Interest1,128.26937.05660.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,837.18-736.233,719.47
    Exceptional Items-188.84-170.02-371.35
    P/L Before Tax1,648.34-906.253,348.12
    Tax166.36-71.52993.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,481.98-834.732,354.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,481.98-834.732,354.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates265.03496.24450.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,747.01-338.492,805.09
    Equity Share Capital2,129.452,129.452,129.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.20-1.5913.17
    Diluted EPS8.20-1.5913.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.20-1.5913.17
    Diluted EPS8.20-1.5913.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited