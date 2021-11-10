MARKET NEWS

English
Bosch Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,917.97 crore, up 17.7% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bosch are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,917.97 crore in September 2021 up 17.7% from Rs. 2,479.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.95 crore in September 2021 up 674.09% from Rs. 64.79 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 481.88 crore in September 2021 up 23.7% from Rs. 389.54 crore in September 2020.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 126.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 22.00 in September 2020.

Close

Bosch shares closed at 18,762.00 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.48% returns over the last 6 months and 60.37% over the last 12 months.

Bosch
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,917.972,443.532,479.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,917.972,443.532,479.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials645.80660.16578.03
Purchase of Traded Goods1,054.741,191.67759.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks131.43-413.57134.44
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost252.83270.56308.33
Depreciation82.8767.1079.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses475.65428.07411.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax274.65239.54208.46
Other Income124.3698.97101.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax399.01338.51309.94
Interest1.523.201.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax397.49335.31308.62
Exceptional Items-----400.00
P/L Before Tax397.49335.31-91.38
Tax25.5475.55-26.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities371.95259.76-64.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period371.95259.76-64.79
Equity Share Capital29.4929.4929.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS126.1088.10-22.00
Diluted EPS126.1088.10-22.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS126.1088.10-22.00
Diluted EPS126.1088.10-22.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Bosch #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2021 01:44 pm

