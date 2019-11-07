Bosch Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,312.68 crore, down 27.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,312.68 crore in September 2019 down 27.75% from Rs. 3,201.11 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.40 crore in September 2019 down 76.57% from Rs. 419.99 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 504.38 crore in September 2019 down 31.45% from Rs. 735.75 crore in September 2018.

Bosch EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.30 in September 2019 from Rs. 137.60 in September 2018.

Bosch shares closed at 15,298.85 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -21.05% over the last 12 months.