Bosch Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,201.11 crore, up 13.84% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 3,201.11 crore in September 2018 up 13.84% from Rs. 2,811.85 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 419.99 crore in September 2018 up 18.86% from Rs. 353.34 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 735.75 crore in September 2018 up 15.5% from Rs. 636.99 crore in September 2017.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 137.60 in September 2018 from Rs. 115.80 in September 2017.

Bosch shares closed at 19,625.45 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.48% returns over the last 6 months and -6.50% over the last 12 months.