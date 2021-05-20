MARKET NEWS

Bosch Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,217.67 crore, up 43.85% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bosch are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,217.67 crore in March 2021 up 43.85% from Rs. 2,236.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 482.00 crore in March 2021 up 494.04% from Rs. 81.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 736.20 crore in March 2021 up 52.8% from Rs. 481.80 crore in March 2020.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 163.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.50 in March 2020.

Bosch shares closed at 14,780.55 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.92% returns over the last 6 months and 61.55% over the last 12 months.

Bosch
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,217.673,029.642,236.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,217.673,029.642,236.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials783.63767.14116.99
Purchase of Traded Goods1,396.851,150.84504.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-206.18-163.11584.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost135.14245.46276.30
Depreciation92.0896.93115.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses489.15671.23413.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax527.00261.15225.59
Other Income117.12111.32140.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax644.12372.47366.00
Interest4.086.814.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax640.04365.66361.09
Exceptional Items---146.67-296.99
P/L Before Tax640.04218.9964.10
Tax158.0433.24-17.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities482.00185.7581.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period482.00185.7581.14
Equity Share Capital29.4929.4929.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS163.4063.0027.50
Diluted EPS163.4063.0027.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS163.4063.0027.50
Diluted EPS163.4063.0027.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Bosch #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 03:11 pm

