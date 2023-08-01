English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bosch Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,158.40 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bosch are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,158.40 crore in June 2023 up 17.32% from Rs. 3,544.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.00 crore in June 2023 up 22.38% from Rs. 334.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 655.40 crore in June 2023 up 29.5% from Rs. 506.10 crore in June 2022.

    Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 138.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 113.30 in June 2022.

    Bosch shares closed at 18,970.30 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 7.48% over the last 12 months.

    Bosch
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,158.404,063.403,544.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,158.404,063.403,544.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials882.90879.10724.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,748.701,895.101,560.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks51.80-174.706.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost309.40328.10270.20
    Depreciation92.10120.6064.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses697.70613.40533.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax375.80401.80384.70
    Other Income187.50135.9056.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax563.30537.70441.30
    Interest30.804.603.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax532.50533.10437.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax532.50533.10437.70
    Tax123.50134.10103.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities409.00399.00334.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period409.00399.00334.20
    Equity Share Capital29.5029.4929.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS138.69135.30113.30
    Diluted EPS138.69135.30113.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS138.69135.30113.30
    Diluted EPS138.69135.30113.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Bosch #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!