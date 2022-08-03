 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bosch Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,544.40 crore, up 45.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bosch are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,544.40 crore in June 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 2,443.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.20 crore in June 2022 up 28.66% from Rs. 259.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 506.10 crore in June 2022 up 24.78% from Rs. 405.61 crore in June 2021.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 113.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 88.10 in June 2021.

Bosch shares closed at 17,802.05 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and 16.35% over the last 12 months.

Bosch
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,544.40 3,311.00 2,443.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,544.40 3,311.00 2,443.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 724.90 694.30 660.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,560.20 1,356.80 1,191.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.20 88.30 -413.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 270.20 255.90 270.56
Depreciation 64.80 89.20 67.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 533.40 480.30 428.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 384.70 346.20 239.54
Other Income 56.60 92.60 98.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 441.30 438.80 338.51
Interest 3.60 7.30 3.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 437.70 431.50 335.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 437.70 431.50 335.31
Tax 103.50 80.90 75.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 334.20 350.60 259.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 334.20 350.60 259.76
Equity Share Capital 29.50 29.50 29.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 113.30 118.90 88.10
Diluted EPS 113.30 118.90 88.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 113.30 118.90 88.10
Diluted EPS 113.30 118.90 88.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:44 am
