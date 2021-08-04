MARKET NEWS

Bosch Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,443.53 crore, up 146.44% Y-o-Y

August 04, 2021 / 10:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bosch are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,443.53 crore in June 2021 up 146.44% from Rs. 991.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.76 crore in June 2021 up 315.64% from Rs. 120.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.61 crore in June 2021 up 468.96% from Rs. 71.29 crore in June 2020.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 88.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 40.80 in June 2020.

Bosch shares closed at 15,238.75 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and 19.35% over the last 12 months.

Bosch
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,443.533,217.67991.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,443.533,217.67991.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials660.16783.63206.71
Purchase of Traded Goods1,191.671,396.85282.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-413.57-206.1882.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost270.56135.14242.68
Depreciation67.1092.0872.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses428.07489.15279.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax239.54527.00-174.92
Other Income98.97117.12173.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax338.51644.12-1.54
Interest3.204.081.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax335.31640.04-3.35
Exceptional Items-----197.18
P/L Before Tax335.31640.04-200.53
Tax75.55158.04-80.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities259.76482.00-120.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period259.76482.00-120.46
Equity Share Capital29.4929.4929.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS88.10163.40-40.80
Diluted EPS88.10163.40-40.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS88.10163.40-40.80
Diluted EPS88.10163.40-40.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Bosch #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:44 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.