Bosch Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,443.53 crore, up 146.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,443.53 crore in June 2021 up 146.44% from Rs. 991.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.76 crore in June 2021 up 315.64% from Rs. 120.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.61 crore in June 2021 up 468.96% from Rs. 71.29 crore in June 2020.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 88.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 40.80 in June 2020.

Bosch shares closed at 15,238.75 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and 19.35% over the last 12 months.