Bosch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,659.90 crore, up 17.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bosch are:Net Sales at Rs 3,659.90 crore in December 2022 up 17.72% from Rs. 3,109.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.90 crore in December 2022 up 35.79% from Rs. 234.85 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 534.90 crore in December 2022 up 22.2% from Rs. 437.72 crore in December 2021.
Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 108.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 79.60 in December 2021.
|Bosch shares closed at 17,855.25 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and 11.27% over the last 12 months.
|Bosch
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,659.90
|3,661.60
|3,109.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,659.90
|3,661.60
|3,109.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|787.90
|877.20
|770.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,418.00
|1,460.10
|1,199.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.20
|40.00
|-81.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|272.50
|275.10
|292.70
|Depreciation
|108.30
|91.90
|85.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|789.00
|578.10
|570.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|295.40
|339.20
|272.28
|Other Income
|131.20
|149.70
|80.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|426.60
|488.90
|352.62
|Interest
|2.00
|1.90
|16.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|424.60
|487.00
|335.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|424.60
|487.00
|335.76
|Tax
|105.70
|114.60
|100.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|318.90
|372.40
|234.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|318.90
|372.40
|234.85
|Equity Share Capital
|29.50
|29.50
|29.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|108.10
|126.30
|79.60
|Diluted EPS
|108.10
|126.30
|79.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|108.10
|126.30
|79.60
|Diluted EPS
|108.10
|126.30
|79.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited