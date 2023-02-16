Bosch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,659.90 crore, up 17.72% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,659.90 3,661.60 3,109.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,659.90 3,661.60 3,109.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 787.90 877.20 770.25 Purchase of Traded Goods 1,418.00 1,460.10 1,199.96 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.20 40.00 -81.23 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 272.50 275.10 292.70 Depreciation 108.30 91.90 85.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 789.00 578.10 570.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 295.40 339.20 272.28 Other Income 131.20 149.70 80.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 426.60 488.90 352.62 Interest 2.00 1.90 16.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 424.60 487.00 335.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 424.60 487.00 335.76 Tax 105.70 114.60 100.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 318.90 372.40 234.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 318.90 372.40 234.85 Equity Share Capital 29.50 29.50 29.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 108.10 126.30 79.60 Diluted EPS 108.10 126.30 79.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 108.10 126.30 79.60 Diluted EPS 108.10 126.30 79.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited