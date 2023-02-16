English
    Bosch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,659.90 crore, up 17.72% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bosch are:Net Sales at Rs 3,659.90 crore in December 2022 up 17.72% from Rs. 3,109.08 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.90 crore in December 2022 up 35.79% from Rs. 234.85 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 534.90 crore in December 2022 up 22.2% from Rs. 437.72 crore in December 2021.
    Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 108.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 79.60 in December 2021.Bosch shares closed at 17,855.25 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and 11.27% over the last 12 months.
    Bosch
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,659.903,661.603,109.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,659.903,661.603,109.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials787.90877.20770.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,418.001,460.101,199.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.2040.00-81.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost272.50275.10292.70
    Depreciation108.3091.9085.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses789.00578.10570.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax295.40339.20272.28
    Other Income131.20149.7080.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax426.60488.90352.62
    Interest2.001.9016.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax424.60487.00335.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax424.60487.00335.76
    Tax105.70114.60100.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities318.90372.40234.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period318.90372.40234.85
    Equity Share Capital29.5029.5029.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS108.10126.3079.60
    Diluted EPS108.10126.3079.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS108.10126.3079.60
    Diluted EPS108.10126.3079.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm