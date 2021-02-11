Bosch Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,029.64 crore, up 19.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,029.64 crore in December 2020 up 19.44% from Rs. 2,536.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.75 crore in December 2020 down 2.41% from Rs. 190.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 469.40 crore in December 2020 up 2% from Rs. 460.19 crore in December 2019.

Bosch EPS has decreased to Rs. 63.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 64.50 in December 2019.

Bosch shares closed at 16,284.05 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)