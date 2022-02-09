MARKET NEWS

    Bosch Q3 results | Net profit jumps 27.5% to Rs 235 crore, revenue up 2.6%

    Bosch Q3 Results | Automotive products segment, which contributed 88 percent to revenue, registered a 2.6 percent year-on-year growth in business at Rs 2,740.61 crore in Q3.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
     
     
    Engineering and technology company Bosch on February 9 reported a 27.5 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2021 as in the year-ago period there was an exceptional item of Rs 146.67 crore towards various restructuring and transformational costs.

    Consolidated profit jumped to Rs 234.96 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 184.25 crore seen in the corresponding period last fiscal.

    Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 2.6 percent to Rs 3,109 crore, up against Rs 3,030 crore logged in the same period last fiscal. "The increase is largely attributed to growth in aftermarket business given that overall automotive market production in India (excluding 2-wheeler) declined by 12 percent," said the company in its BSE filing.

    Automotive products segment, which contributed 88 percent to revenue, registered a 2.6 percent year-on-year growth in business at Rs 2,740.61 crore, and its consumer goods segment reported an 8.88 percent decline in revenue at Rs 221.27 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

    At the operating level, EBITDA in Q3FY22 dropped 0.26 percent to Rs 357.4 crore and margin declined 30 bps to 11.5 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

    Close

    Soumitra Bhattacharya, the managing director of Bosch and president of the Bosch Group in India, said Bosch India would continue its contribution to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat through an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore for the localisation of advanced automotive technologies in the next five years.

    An additional Rs 1,000 crore will be put into expanding digital platforms like mobility marketplace and mobility cloud platform, Bhattacharya added.

    Over the past decade, Bosch has invested more than Rs 8,000 crore in India.

    The stock was trading at Rs 16,375, up 1.93 percent with a market capitalisation of Rs 48,295.84 crore on the BSE.
    Tags: #Bosch #Results
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 02:21 pm
