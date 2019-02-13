Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bosch Q3 profit jumps 19% to Rs 335 cr driven by other income

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 5.6 percent to Rs 422.6 crore and margin contracted 100 bps to 13.6 percent YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Automotive solutions provider Bosch's third quarter profit grew by 19.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 335.4 crore despite tepid revenue growth and lower operating income. The profitability growth was driven by other income.

The profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 490 crore, registering a growth of 15.8 percent over the same period of previous year on account of improved operational efficiency, favorable product mix and higher investment income which was partially offset by negative exchange rate on material cost, the company said.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 0.8 percent to Rs 3,095.5 crore compared to Rs 3,072 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 5.6 percent to Rs 422.6 crore and margin contracted 100 bps to 13.6 percent YoY.

Numbers missed analysts expectations. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimates for profit were at Rs 370.3 crore on revenue of Rs 3,379 crore. EBITDA was estimated at Rs 482 crore with margin at 14.2 percent for the quarter.

Other income during the quarter increased sharply to Rs 178.6 crore against Rs 102.3 crore in same period last fiscal.

At 13:48 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 17,750.00, down Rs 860.00, or 4.62 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #Bosch #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.