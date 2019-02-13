Bosch Q3 profit jumps 19% to Rs 335 cr driven by other income

Automotive solutions provider Bosch's third quarter profit grew by 19.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 335.4 crore despite tepid revenue growth and lower operating income. The profitability growth was driven by other income.

The profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 490 crore, registering a growth of 15.8 percent over the same period of previous year on account of improved operational efficiency, favorable product mix and higher investment income which was partially offset by negative exchange rate on material cost, the company said.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 0.8 percent to Rs 3,095.5 crore compared to Rs 3,072 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 5.6 percent to Rs 422.6 crore and margin contracted 100 bps to 13.6 percent YoY.

Numbers missed analysts expectations. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimates for profit were at Rs 370.3 crore on revenue of Rs 3,379 crore. EBITDA was estimated at Rs 482 crore with margin at 14.2 percent for the quarter.

Other income during the quarter increased sharply to Rs 178.6 crore against Rs 102.3 crore in same period last fiscal.

At 13:48 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 17,750.00, down Rs 860.00, or 4.62 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.