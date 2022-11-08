 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bosch Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,661.60 crore, up 25.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bosch are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,661.60 crore in September 2022 up 25.48% from Rs. 2,917.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 373.60 crore in September 2022 up 0.38% from Rs. 372.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 580.80 crore in September 2022 up 20.53% from Rs. 481.86 crore in September 2021.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 126.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 126.20 in September 2021.

Bosch shares closed at 16,322.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.90% returns over the last 6 months and -10.54% over the last 12 months.

Bosch
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,661.60 3,544.40 2,917.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,661.60 3,544.40 2,917.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 877.20 724.90 645.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,460.10 1,560.20 1,054.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 40.00 6.20 131.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 275.10 270.20 252.83
Depreciation 91.90 64.80 82.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 578.00 533.50 475.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 339.30 384.60 274.65
Other Income 149.60 56.60 124.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 488.90 441.20 398.99
Interest 1.90 3.60 1.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 487.00 437.60 397.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 487.00 437.60 397.47
Tax 114.60 103.50 25.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 372.40 334.10 371.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 372.40 334.10 371.93
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.20 -- 0.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 373.60 334.10 372.18
Equity Share Capital 29.50 29.50 29.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 126.70 113.30 126.20
Diluted EPS 126.70 113.30 126.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 126.70 113.30 126.20
Diluted EPS 126.70 113.30 126.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm
