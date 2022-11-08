English
    Bosch Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,661.60 crore, up 25.48% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bosch are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,661.60 crore in September 2022 up 25.48% from Rs. 2,917.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 373.60 crore in September 2022 up 0.38% from Rs. 372.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 580.80 crore in September 2022 up 20.53% from Rs. 481.86 crore in September 2021.

    Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 126.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 126.20 in September 2021.

    Bosch shares closed at 16,322.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.90% returns over the last 6 months and -10.54% over the last 12 months.

    Bosch
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,661.603,544.402,917.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,661.603,544.402,917.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials877.20724.90645.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,460.101,560.201,054.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.006.20131.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost275.10270.20252.83
    Depreciation91.9064.8082.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses578.00533.50475.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax339.30384.60274.65
    Other Income149.6056.60124.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax488.90441.20398.99
    Interest1.903.601.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax487.00437.60397.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax487.00437.60397.47
    Tax114.60103.5025.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities372.40334.10371.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period372.40334.10371.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.20--0.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates373.60334.10372.18
    Equity Share Capital29.5029.5029.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS126.70113.30126.20
    Diluted EPS126.70113.30126.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS126.70113.30126.20
    Diluted EPS126.70113.30126.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm