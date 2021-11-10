Bosch Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,917.97 crore, up 17.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,917.97 crore in September 2021 up 17.7% from Rs. 2,479.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 372.18 crore in September 2021 up 681.89% from Rs. 63.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 481.86 crore in September 2021 up 23.63% from Rs. 389.76 crore in September 2020.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 126.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 21.70 in September 2020.

Bosch shares closed at 18,762.00 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.48% returns over the last 6 months and 60.37% over the last 12 months.