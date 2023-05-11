Bosch Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,063.40 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,063.40 crore in March 2023 up 22.72% from Rs. 3,311.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 398.10 crore in March 2023 up 13.45% from Rs. 350.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 658.20 crore in March 2023 up 24.68% from Rs. 527.90 crore in March 2022.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 134.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 119.00 in March 2022.

Bosch shares closed at 19,354.75 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.12% returns over the last 6 months and 43.14% over the last 12 months.