    Bosch Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,063.40 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bosch are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,063.40 crore in March 2023 up 22.72% from Rs. 3,311.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 398.10 crore in March 2023 up 13.45% from Rs. 350.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 658.20 crore in March 2023 up 24.68% from Rs. 527.90 crore in March 2022.

    Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 134.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 119.00 in March 2022.

    Bosch shares closed at 19,354.75 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.12% returns over the last 6 months and 43.14% over the last 12 months.

    Bosch
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,063.403,659.903,311.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,063.403,659.903,311.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials879.10787.90694.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,895.101,418.001,356.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-174.70-11.2088.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost328.10272.50255.90
    Depreciation120.60108.3089.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses613.40789.00480.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax401.80295.40346.10
    Other Income135.80131.2092.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax537.60426.60438.70
    Interest4.602.007.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax533.00424.60431.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax533.00424.60431.40
    Tax134.10105.7080.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities398.90318.90350.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period398.90318.90350.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.800.800.40
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates398.10319.70350.90
    Equity Share Capital29.5029.5029.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS134.99108.40119.00
    Diluted EPS134.99108.40119.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS134.99108.40119.00
    Diluted EPS134.99108.40119.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 11, 2023 01:22 pm