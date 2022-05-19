 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bosch Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,311.00 crore, up 2.96% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bosch are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,311.00 crore in March 2022 up 2.96% from Rs. 3,215.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 350.90 crore in March 2022 down 27.37% from Rs. 483.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 527.90 crore in March 2022 down 28.29% from Rs. 736.15 crore in March 2021.

Bosch EPS has decreased to Rs. 119.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 163.80 in March 2021.

Bosch shares closed at 14,186.25 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -1.83% over the last 12 months.

Bosch
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,311.00 3,109.08 3,215.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,311.00 3,109.08 3,215.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 694.30 770.25 783.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,356.80 1,199.96 1,396.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 88.30 -81.23 -206.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 255.90 292.70 135.14
Depreciation 89.20 85.10 92.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 480.40 570.04 487.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 346.10 272.26 526.95
Other Income 92.60 80.30 117.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 438.70 352.56 644.07
Interest 7.30 16.86 4.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 431.40 335.70 639.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 431.40 335.70 639.99
Tax 80.90 100.91 158.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 350.50 234.79 481.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 350.50 234.79 481.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.40 0.17 1.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 350.90 234.96 483.15
Equity Share Capital 29.50 29.49 29.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 119.00 79.70 163.80
Diluted EPS 119.00 79.70 163.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 119.00 79.70 163.80
Diluted EPS 119.00 79.70 163.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Bosch #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 04:44 pm
