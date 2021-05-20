Bosch Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,215.87 crore, up 43.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,215.87 crore in March 2021 up 43.77% from Rs. 2,236.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 483.15 crore in March 2021 up 497.14% from Rs. 80.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 736.15 crore in March 2021 up 52.79% from Rs. 481.80 crore in March 2020.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 163.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.40 in March 2020.

Bosch shares closed at 14,780.55 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.92% returns over the last 6 months and 61.55% over the last 12 months.