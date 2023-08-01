Bosch Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,158.40 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,158.40 crore in June 2023 up 17.32% from Rs. 3,544.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.30 crore in June 2023 up 22.51% from Rs. 334.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 655.30 crore in June 2023 up 29.51% from Rs. 506.00 crore in June 2022.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 138.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 113.30 in June 2022.

Bosch shares closed at 18,970.30 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 7.48% over the last 12 months.