Bosch Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,544.40 crore, up 45.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,544.40 crore in June 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 2,443.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.10 crore in June 2022 up 28.37% from Rs. 260.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 506.00 crore in June 2022 up 24.75% from Rs. 405.61 crore in June 2021.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 113.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 88.30 in June 2021.

Bosch shares closed at 17,802.05 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and 16.35% over the last 12 months.