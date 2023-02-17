Bosch Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,659.90 crore, up 17.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,659.90 crore in December 2022 up 17.72% from Rs. 3,109.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.70 crore in December 2022 up 36.07% from Rs. 234.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 534.90 crore in December 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 437.66 crore in December 2021.